Efforts to find new tenants for a north Northumberland pub have been stepped up.

The Black Bull at Etal is being made available to let with no premium, and the rental price is now fully negotiable.

Marslie McGregor, business agent, pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “The Black Bull in Etal is a well-known venue in Northumberland.

"With over 30,000 tourists visiting the Ford and Etal Estate every year, it is well supported by local customers as well as a strong tourist trade, particularly in the summer months. We look forward to finding a new tenant for this historic and beautiful inn.”

The Black Bull at Etal.

The pub and restaurant has been managed by Cheviot Brewery in partnership with Ford and Etal Estates since 2019.

In March, a mutual end to that partnership was announced to ‘allow both parties to concentrate on their core business’.