The Black Bull at Etal has been managed by Cheviot Brewery in partnership with Ford and Etal Estates since 2019.

Ford and Etal Estates posted: “After mutual consideration, the partnership of Ford & Etal Estates and Cheviot Brewery in the management of The Black Bull, Etal will be coming to a close to allow for a change of direction.

“This move will allow both parties to concentrate on their core business and the Black Bull pub will shortly be let through Christie & Co letting agents. The pub will remain open under the existing management of Cheviot Brewery until terms are agreed with a new tenant.

The Black Bull at Etal.

“Cheviot Brewery would like to take this opportunity to thank all its loyal and valued Black Bull customers during its years of tenure. Cheviot Brewery has enjoyed serving the community and will continue to support The Black Bull in the future.”

Cheviot Brewery, in a separate post, added: “This was a very hard decision to as serving the local community has been such an honour and a joy, however it is the right decisions to allow us to focus on our core business.

“We will continue to support the pub and our local community now and in future.

“The pub remains open as a new tenant is sought.”

The venue, Northumberland's only thatched roof pub, had been closed for two years until a major refurbishment was carried out prior to reopening in 2018.