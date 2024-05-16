New team behind restaurant at Percy Wood Golf and Country Retreat in Swarland
Coast and Country is the new name for what was previously the Bari Bar at Swarland golf club.
Management of the restaurant has been taken in house by Harrison Leisure, owners of Percy Wood Golf and Country Retreat.
Connor Lee has joined as food and beverage manager, while head chef Adam Melbourne has worked in some of the best restaurants throughout the North East and has a passion for locally sourced ingredients of the highest possible quality.
Connor said: “We are all thrilled with the first five or six weeks since opening and very excited to get into the busy summer season. We hope to create a great buzz around the place assisted by our very talented kitchen team.
“We would love as many people as possible to come down and get a feel for the place. I am hoping to make the venue a regular spot for residents of local towns and villages as well as those using the holiday park. We really hope as many people as possible will come down and give us a try.”
The extensive food menu, plus a Sunday roast dinner option, has already proved popular with locals and visitors. They also have a kids eat free offer alongside any adult meal.
The venue also screens televised football and other big sporting events including Euro 2024, with regular entertainment including live music, race nights, bingo and a monthly quiz.
