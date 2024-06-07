New sweet of the summer: Haribo Tropi Slices
If you love Haribo’s then you’re going to love their new product.
Boasting with a satisfying bite, the Tropi-Slices allow Haribo fans to choose from watermelon, pineapple and blood orange and be transported to paradise.
They are suitable for vegetarians and are made with no artificial flavours.
They are available in two pack sizes; a Share Bag 150g and a cute Pocket Pack 42g and prices are at the discretion of the retailer and may vary.
Visit https://www.haribo.com/en-gb for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.