News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

New summer menu launched at The Northumberland Arms in Felton

A popular food venue has launched a new summer menu reflecting the finest seasonal British produce.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:42 BST

Locally sourced meat and fish are sharing the stage with hand crafted pies and Northumbrian cheese at The Northumberland Arms, at Felton – where diners can opt to eat in or outside on a picturesque terrace overlooking the River Coquet.

Starters on the new menu include twice-baked Cheddar soufflé, ham hock terrine with onion chutney, house pickles, a soft hen’s egg and puff pastry soldiers and hot smoked sea trout with pickled cucumber, buttermilk, crispy sourdough and fresh apple and coriander salad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There then comes a choice of classic dishes, from steak frites with watercress and shallot salad or a Northumberland Arms burger made from beef sourced from the nearby Blagdon Estate to traditional fish and chips.

Food on offer at The Northumberland Arms, Felton.Food on offer at The Northumberland Arms, Felton.
Food on offer at The Northumberland Arms, Felton.
Most Popular

A plant-based burger with vegan cheese on a brioche style bun with chips and salad is also available as is the Pie of the Day, created by award-winning Newcastle bakery Kennedy and Rhind.

And a crispy chicken schnitzel comes with a fried hen’s egg, garlic and parsley butter and truffle and parmesan fries while sausages are served with triple mustard mash, crispy bacon and onions, Northumbrian cheddar and roast onion gravy.

The à la carte choices include a classically prepared and served market fish of the day, a choice of ribeye or sirloin steaks with hand-cut chips, grilled tomato and mushroom, onion rings, watercress salad and a choice of sauces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Or diners could opt for pork fillet Wellington with caramelised cauliflower purée, cabbage and onions and cheesy truffled potatoes, 12-hour braised ox cheek with cheddar and mustard dumpling, pan-fried chicken breast with chorizo and parmesan croquettes or grilled hispi cabbage with potato and onion bhajis.

Traditional fish and chips.Traditional fish and chips.
Traditional fish and chips.

A choice of side dishes is also available, as are sharing platters.

Customers with a sweet tooth can choose from a wide selection of desserts.

Stuart Young of the Northumberland Pub Co, which operates The Northumberland Arms, said his team had put ‘a huge amount of care, and skill into creating one of our finest menus yet’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It offers something to suit every taste, using the best available ingredients as always,” he said.

Starters include twice-baked Cheddar soufflé.Starters include twice-baked Cheddar soufflé.
Starters include twice-baked Cheddar soufflé.
The new summer menu at The Northumberland Arms.The new summer menu at The Northumberland Arms.
The new summer menu at The Northumberland Arms.
The Northumberland Arms in Felton.The Northumberland Arms in Felton.
The Northumberland Arms in Felton.
The Northumberland Arms in Felton.The Northumberland Arms in Felton.
The Northumberland Arms in Felton.