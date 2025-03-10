A woman has opened a rustic-style bar in Newcastle inspired by fond memories of her childhood in the Northumbrian countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitchen and bar, The Barn Door opened its doors in February in Heaton. The bar features a 3D hay bales mural, wooden beams and cow print seating, inspired by owner Tracy Tunn’s roots having grown up in Lynemouth.

Tracy, who runs the venue alongside her partner and son, said: “I loved my childhood growing up in the rural Northumbrian countryside, we'd go to farms, clean out stables and play in the corn fields. My bar was inspired by those earlier years, I moved to Newcastle 10 years ago and always missed Northumberland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking extra attention to detail, Tracy transformed the venue from an aesthetics clinic to a barn-themed bar. She added: “For me, the decor had to have the wow factor when someone walks in and we've definitely achieved that.

Tracy Tunn, owner of The Barn Door in Heaton.

"The mural is a great draw for people, there’s been a lot of selfies taken with the hay bales at the back. It really does look like people are sitting in a barn. It has been in the making for three years now and the response has been fantastic, we are family-run and I think that people can really see the love that's gone into the place.”

The Barn Door is open from Tuesday-Sunday, serving cocktails, wine and draught beer alongside a full food menu. The bar also offers live country music on weekends, as well as open-mic nights on Thursdays.