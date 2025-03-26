New restaurant Efe’s Turkish Grill House opens in Alnwick with five-star reviews
Efe’s Turkish Grill House, located on Paikes Street opened on February 27, serving authentic Turkish cuisine and traditional dishes.
Louisa Fakili alongside her husband Ekran own the restaurant, in addition to shoe shop, Modella in Berwick.
Louisa said: “My husband ran restaurants in Turkey 25 years ago when we met and it’s always been his dream to have his Turkish restaurant here. We went to Alnwick for a day out one day and we really liked it and saw the shop for sale and just went from there.
“It’s going really well, we've had really positive feedback from the locals in the area, everyone’s been so welcoming and lovely. They are really pleased to see a new offering, in the summer I think it will be something great for the tourists as well.”
Efe’s is open from Tuesday to Sunday and already has all five star ratings on Google.
