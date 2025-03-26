A new Turkish restaurant has opened its doors in Alnwick, receiving a warm welcome from locals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Efe’s Turkish Grill House, located on Paikes Street opened on February 27, serving authentic Turkish cuisine and traditional dishes.

Louisa Fakili alongside her husband Ekran own the restaurant, in addition to shoe shop, Modella in Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louisa said: “My husband ran restaurants in Turkey 25 years ago when we met and it’s always been his dream to have his Turkish restaurant here. We went to Alnwick for a day out one day and we really liked it and saw the shop for sale and just went from there.

Efe's Turkish Grill House.

“It’s going really well, we've had really positive feedback from the locals in the area, everyone’s been so welcoming and lovely. They are really pleased to see a new offering, in the summer I think it will be something great for the tourists as well.”

Efe’s is open from Tuesday to Sunday and already has all five star ratings on Google.