Plans to convert a former village pub into housing have been lodged.

A planning application seeking permission to convert The Railway Inn at Fourstones, between Hexham and Haydon Bridge, has been submitted.

It is proposed to turn the pub building into two homes and build a bungalow in the car park.

The pub has been closed since 2015 but previous redevelopment plans have been refused.

The Railway Inn at Fourstones. Picture: RightMove

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘In previous applications, where demolition of the pub was proposed, concern was expressed on the potential impact of the proposed works on the Former Station Master’s House. This application will retain the pub.

‘When last used as a pub, the ‘promontory’ was an area of external space used by pub patrons, and was potentially noisy. In the proposed change of use to a dwelling, this will become a private garden, significantly improving the amenity and the setting of the listed building.

‘Having been closed for around eight years the general condition of the pub has inevitably deteriorated which in turn has adversely affected the setting of the listed building. The proposed conversion of the pub to two dwellings along with its general upgrading, ie. new windows, redecoration, landscaping, etc. will improve the setting of the listed building.’

Several letters of objection have been lodged with concerns about over-development of the site and the narrow access road.

The pub is still listed for sale through Sidney Phillips for £175,000.