New pizza truck opens in Alnwick after owner picked up a new hobby in lockdown

The pizzas, which went down a storm during Alnwick Football Club’s semi-final game, will be available to collect again tonight from the ground.

The owner, Nigel Blagburn, came up with the idea during lockdown when his work was put on hold.

To keep him busy, Nigel converted the historic truck into what is now a pizza takeaway which uses environmentally friendly boxes and bags.

LOT 33 will be serving pizzas from Alnwick Football Club.

Nigel was keen to ensure that his pizzas were of a high standard, so is using top quality ingredients to deliver authentic pizzas.

He said: “I built this in lockdown because I don’t like to not be doing anything. I didn’t really know what to do with it, but then we had an idea to make something delicious.

"Everything’s handmade. We have designed a dough, it’s a sourdough dough, and then I researched the best pizza ovens in the world and chose a stone bake oven that they use in Italy.

"I had the best job in the world tasting pizzas to make sure we got this right and ours are the real thing.

"We’re using the best ingredients we can, everything is the best of the best. I take pride in what I do so you’re getting a great product.”

Looking into the future, Nigel is hoping to sell healthy pizzas from LOT 33 to families on their way home from school and to pupils in their lunch break.

