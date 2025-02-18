New owners of Alnwick pub launch ‘message in a bottle’ treasure hunt
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Dirty Bottles, dating back 200 years, officially welcomed customers back on Monday, marking its first day under the pub giant’s ownership after it was sold by local businessman, Mark Jones.
Newly appointed general manager, Jennifer Pinder said: “Our brilliant team at The Dirty Bottles is excited to welcome the local community back for the next chapter in our rich history.
“Whether you’re looking for a drink with friends, a meal with family, to enjoy a sporting event, or somewhere to stay there is something to suit every occasion.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers, old and new, and with our amazing beer garden, we’re looking forward to a wonderful summer too.”
The pub will also be hosting a launch event on Friday, March 14 – as locals are encouraged to search for a ‘message in a bottle’ to win a ticket to the VIP night.
Tickets to the event will be hidden in bottles in and around Alnwick and if customers find one, they will win a ticket for themselves and a friend to attend the event and enjoy drinks, food tasters and live entertainment.
Jennifer added: “We want to welcome the community back to the pub and are hosting a fabulous evening of delicious food and drink, with a brilliant line-up of live entertainment.
"To honour our historic name and our famous ‘dirty bottles’, we’ve hidden tickets in small bottles around Alnwick. Good luck to everyone searching – we hope you find one of our golden tickets.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.