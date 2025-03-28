Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cafe run by a former Michelin starred chef on the Northumberland coast has been put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Mulraney and his family opened Bewicks on Amble’s Queen Street last spring.

They also operate Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House in Rothbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amble bistro, in the former Dolly’s Cottage gift shop, is managed by Kevin’s son Patrick and his partner Julia who plan to go travelling.

Bewicks in Amble is up for sale.

“We have taken the decision that rather than trying to find a suitable new manager/ chef etc for Amble we would like to pass it on to a new owner and concentrate on our Rothbury restaurant,” said the family.

The leasehold is available for £60,000 through Rook Matthews Sayer.