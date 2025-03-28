New owner wanted for Bewicks cafe in Amble

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A cafe run by a former Michelin starred chef on the Northumberland coast has been put up for sale.

Kevin Mulraney and his family opened Bewicks on Amble’s Queen Street last spring.

They also operate Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House in Rothbury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Amble bistro, in the former Dolly’s Cottage gift shop, is managed by Kevin’s son Patrick and his partner Julia who plan to go travelling.

Bewicks in Amble is up for sale.Bewicks in Amble is up for sale.
Bewicks in Amble is up for sale.

“We have taken the decision that rather than trying to find a suitable new manager/ chef etc for Amble we would like to pass it on to a new owner and concentrate on our Rothbury restaurant,” said the family.

The leasehold is available for £60,000 through Rook Matthews Sayer.

Related topics:MichelinNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice