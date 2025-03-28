New owner wanted for Bewicks cafe in Amble
A cafe run by a former Michelin starred chef on the Northumberland coast has been put up for sale.
Kevin Mulraney and his family opened Bewicks on Amble’s Queen Street last spring.
They also operate Bewicks Kitchen & Coffee House in Rothbury.
The Amble bistro, in the former Dolly’s Cottage gift shop, is managed by Kevin’s son Patrick and his partner Julia who plan to go travelling.
“We have taken the decision that rather than trying to find a suitable new manager/ chef etc for Amble we would like to pass it on to a new owner and concentrate on our Rothbury restaurant,” said the family.
The leasehold is available for £60,000 through Rook Matthews Sayer.
