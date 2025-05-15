A new mobile cafe has arrived in Cramlington and Morpeth doing daily workplace visits and weekend events.

Really Awesome Coffee is a growing franchise – serving hot and cold drinks, and food from mobile vans across the country.

Jen Walker and her wife, Carrieann Walker, who always had dreams of opening a coffee business, came across the company and decided to have a career change and open a franchise of their own.

The team will be carrying out daily rounds from Monday to Friday at starting at Coopies Lane, Morpeth, and ending in Cramlington Industrial Estate, visiting various workplaces.

Jen Walker (right) and wife, Carrieann Walker (left) with the new van.

Jen said: “I am a qualified nurse for 111 and I have done that for a long time. My wife is also manager of an electronic go-karting company, but we kind of just wanted to venture out and do something new.

“Our first day of trading as a business was yesterday – it’s been really really good, people are loving the van and all of the food and the different styles of coffee and iced drinks we do. Everyone has given us a really positive response so far.

“We are loving it; we live together and we have worked together before and it’s something we enjoy doing. It doesn't really feel like work because you’re driving round and speaking to so many people.”

The van serves not only hot and cold coffees – but milkshakes frappes, smoothies, matcha, and hot and cold food and snacks. The business can also be hired to attend weekend events and markets.