Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery in Wooler has unveiled a new and expanded bistro offering.

Its new menu features sharing-style dishes in the bistro (or Bēodern in Old English). This communal sharing approach is in keeping with how Anglo-Saxons would gather at meal times: everyone eating around a table in their lord’s hall, enjoying food cooked over a long open-fire pit alongside.

Dishes include lamb stew with new potatoes and seasonal vegetables; cod with bacon crumble, roasted aubergine and preserved tomato; hake with borlotti beans, smoked tomato emulsion and watercress; and flat iron steak with hispi cabbage, chive mash and green peppercorn sauce.

Ad Gefrin now also offers dining on Friday evenings from October 4.

Ad Gefrin bistro in Wooler. Picture: Sean Elliott Photography

A brilliant bar offering complements the new menu with excellent wines and signature seasonal cocktails crafted from Ad Gefrin’s own spirits.

Ad Gefrin’s bistro is open from 10am to 6pm every day. On Fridays the bistro is open until late, with tables available from 5pm.