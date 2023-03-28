News you can trust since 1854
New-look menus for pub chain with venues in Alnwick, Seahouses, Amble and Blyth

Owners of some of the most popular pub restaurants in Northumberland have released details of their brand new spring menu.

By Charlie Watson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Keeping the pub classics, the restaurants within the Inn Collection Group stable are also adding meals to reflect the season and weather, aiming to use great quality ingredients to create delicious dishes.

There has also been a keen focus that all menus offer excellent value for money, allowing people to continue enjoying their local inn despite the ongoing squeeze on household budgets due to the cost of living crisis.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn, The Hog’s Head Inn and The Amble Inn will all have introduced the new menu by the end of this week.

New spring menus for Inn Collection Group restaurants.
The Bamburgh Castle Inn, which overlooks Seahouses harbour, has a whole new ‘From the Fryer’ section expanding on its fish offering and The Hogs Head Inn in Alnwick, The Amble Inn and The Commissioners Quay Inn in Blyth will have a focus on the grill.

Head of food at The Inn Collection Group, Tom Adlam, said: “We’re excited about the new spring menu at The Inn Collection Group. It’s still full of pub classics but we have tried to add a lighter touch for spring.

“There has been a real focus on improving our staples, with a new version of our burger, a new batter mix for our fish and chips and ham and poached duck eggs with chips, while the new light bites menu offers a wide range of delicious options at a great value.”

