A new small-batch blended whisky has been launched by the Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler.

Tácnbora Limited Edition: Cognac Cask brings together selected Scottish and Irish whiskies, matured further in carefully chosen casks.

It has been finished for six months in ex-Cognac oak, layering richness, structure, and subtle spice onto the original’s honeyed profile.

Ben Murphy, director of distilling, said: “Our journey with casks continues to evolve and excite. The Cognac finish adds a dry fruit character and gentle spice that enhances the signature sweetness of Tácnbora. It’s a wonderful example of how different casks can elevate a whisky while still retaining its heart.”

The new Tácnbora Limited Edition: Cognac Cask Finish. Picture: Sue Todd

As a limited numbered run, the Cognac casks will yield just 1,800 to 2,000 bottles for release.

This latest edition follows the sell-out success of Tácnbora Peated Islay Cask, released in October 2023.

Ad Gefrin’s own Northumbrian Single Malt is now maturing on-site and anticipated for release in 2026.