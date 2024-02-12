Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grace Kelly’s Irish Lounge launched on Friday, February 9 and will open Thursday to Sunday going forwards.

The bar is located on Front Street and will be serving food.

In a post on Instagram ahead of the opening night, the bar said: “We cannot wait to see you all soon to kick start our opening weekend.