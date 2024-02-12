News you can trust since 1854
New Irish bar with sports and live music opens in Tynemouth

A new Irish bar has opened its doors in Tynemouth.
By Craig Buchan
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT
Grace Kelly’s Irish Lounge launched on Friday, February 9 and will open Thursday to Sunday going forwards.

The bar is located on Front Street and will be serving food.

In a post on Instagram ahead of the opening night, the bar said: “We cannot wait to see you all soon to kick start our opening weekend.

“Join us at Grace Kelly’s for live music, live sports, and the creamiest Guinness you will find in Tynemouth.”

