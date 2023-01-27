The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Golden Dragon at Battle Hill, Hexham; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: Concordia Leisure Centre at Forum Way, Cramlington; rated on January 19

Food hygiene ratings aim to allow customers to make informed decisions about where they eat.

• Rated 5: Brocksbushes Tea Rooms at Corbridge; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Jaspers at 8 Bridge Street, Amble; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Brew Bar at Market Square, Haltwhistle; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Herbs Coffee Shop at Holywell; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Hextol Catering at 14 Gilesgate, Hexham; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Cafe by Design at 5 Main Street, Ponteland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Adapt Cafe at Burn Lane, Hexham; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Nurtch at 122 Milburn Road, Ashington; rated on January 9

• Rated 4: Bistro en Glaze at Main Road, Wylam; rated on October 14.

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: John the Clerk of Cramlington at Low Main Place, Cramlington; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Main Road, Wylam; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Centre Of Britain Hotel at Main Street, Haltwhistle; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Travellers Rest at Choppington; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Delaval Arms & King Aelle Brew Co at Beresford Road, Seaton Sluice; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: The Milbourne Arms at Holywell; rated on January 11.

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Top Chef Chinese Takeaway at 27 Beatrice Street, Ashington; rated on January 12

