New hygiene ratings issued to 19 Northumberland venues
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 Northumberland establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Golden Dragon at Battle Hill, Hexham; rated on January 21
• Rated 5: Concordia Leisure Centre at Forum Way, Cramlington; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Brocksbushes Tea Rooms at Corbridge; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Jaspers at 8 Bridge Street, Amble; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Brew Bar at Market Square, Haltwhistle; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Herbs Coffee Shop at Holywell; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Hextol Catering at 14 Gilesgate, Hexham; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Cafe by Design at 5 Main Street, Ponteland; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Adapt Cafe at Burn Lane, Hexham; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Nurtch at 122 Milburn Road, Ashington; rated on January 9
• Rated 4: Bistro en Glaze at Main Road, Wylam; rated on October 14.
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: John the Clerk of Cramlington at Low Main Place, Cramlington; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Main Road, Wylam; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Centre Of Britain Hotel at Main Street, Haltwhistle; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Travellers Rest at Choppington; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: The Delaval Arms & King Aelle Brew Co at Beresford Road, Seaton Sluice; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Milbourne Arms at Holywell; rated on January 11.
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Top Chef Chinese Takeaway at 27 Beatrice Street, Ashington; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Bedlington Tandoori at 14 The Oval, Bedlington; rated on November 28.