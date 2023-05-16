News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

New hairdresser and cafe open in Blyth at The Links leisure development at South Beach, with Co-op opening soon

New businesses have opened at a new Blyth retail and leisure venue.

By Craig Buchan
Published 16th May 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read

The final construction work on The Links at South Beach is complete, and both Sicilian deli Caffe Ginerva and hairdresser Shorelocks have recently opened at the site.

Anthony Finn of Caffe Ginerva said: “We are delighted to have opened at The Links and it has been a very busy start for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The coastal location and range of shops and amenities at South Beach combine to make it a very popular location with tourists, day trippers and local residents.”

Shorelocks and Caffe Ginevra have recently opened.Shorelocks and Caffe Ginevra have recently opened.
Shorelocks and Caffe Ginevra have recently opened.
Most Popular

This follows a Greggs opening in April and the confirmation that a bar, bistro, and events venue called Breeze has agreed to move into the development.

Breeze is due to open in June, and a Co-op is also due to open at The Links in the coming weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stuart Hall of Kingsmead Developments, the developer behind the project, said: "Reaching completion of phase one is a fantastic milestone and with summer around the corner, it is the perfect time for our first tenants to open their doors.

“Following our recent letting to Breeze, another exciting new business will soon be arriving here in this beautiful part of the Northumberland coastline.

“Given the prominence of the scheme and coastal position, we are confident that lettings will be secured for the final three units in the coming months."

A 1,200sq ft unit for a hot food business is still available at the development, as well as a 1,103sq ft unit on the main terrace and a 4,520sq ft unit on the first floor with views of the beach.

Related topics:Co-OpBlyth