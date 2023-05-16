The final construction work on The Links at South Beach is complete, and both Sicilian deli Caffe Ginerva and hairdresser Shorelocks have recently opened at the site.

Anthony Finn of Caffe Ginerva said: “We are delighted to have opened at The Links and it has been a very busy start for us.

“The coastal location and range of shops and amenities at South Beach combine to make it a very popular location with tourists, day trippers and local residents.”

Shorelocks and Caffe Ginevra have recently opened.

This follows a Greggs opening in April and the confirmation that a bar, bistro, and events venue called Breeze has agreed to move into the development.

Breeze is due to open in June, and a Co-op is also due to open at The Links in the coming weeks.

Stuart Hall of Kingsmead Developments, the developer behind the project, said: "Reaching completion of phase one is a fantastic milestone and with summer around the corner, it is the perfect time for our first tenants to open their doors.

“Following our recent letting to Breeze, another exciting new business will soon be arriving here in this beautiful part of the Northumberland coastline.

“Given the prominence of the scheme and coastal position, we are confident that lettings will be secured for the final three units in the coming months."