Thirlings Dry Gin is the second spirit to be offered by England’s northernmost distillery following the launch of its inaugural whisky blend, Tácnbora, at the end of last year.

Crafted with meticulous care, it is described as a testament to the flavours of Northumberland, from the evocative Cheviot Hills to the sweeping coastline.

Each sip captures the essence of Ad Gefrin’s natural surroundings: heather and pine from the hills, elderberry and dill from the hedgerow, and Irish moss and sea buckthorn from the coast.

Ad Gefrin's new Thirlings Dry Gin. Image: Sally Ann Norman

At 43.6% ABV, Thirlings Dry Gin lends itself to classic cocktails, with a premium tonic or savouring it neat, ensuring it will be enjoyed by both gin connoisseurs and newcomers alike.