News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

New gin launched by Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler

The new Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler has produced its first gin.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Thirlings Dry Gin is the second spirit to be offered by England’s northernmost distillery following the launch of its inaugural whisky blend, Tácnbora, at the end of last year.

Crafted with meticulous care, it is described as a testament to the flavours of Northumberland, from the evocative Cheviot Hills to the sweeping coastline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each sip captures the essence of Ad Gefrin’s natural surroundings: heather and pine from the hills, elderberry and dill from the hedgerow, and Irish moss and sea buckthorn from the coast.

Ad Gefrin's new Thirlings Dry Gin. Image: Sally Ann NormanAd Gefrin's new Thirlings Dry Gin. Image: Sally Ann Norman
Ad Gefrin's new Thirlings Dry Gin. Image: Sally Ann Norman
Most Popular

At 43.6% ABV, Thirlings Dry Gin lends itself to classic cocktails, with a premium tonic or savouring it neat, ensuring it will be enjoyed by both gin connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

Thirlings Gin is available in person from Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery, and online at adgefrin.co.uk plus a few selected stockists. RRP £39.00.

Related topics:WoolerEnglandNorthumberland