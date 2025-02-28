The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
1. A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Food hygiene ratings. Photo: Victoria Jones
2. Mister Ridley's Ice & Coffee Parlour
Mister Ridley's Ice & Coffee Parlour in Blyth was rated 5 on February 6. Photo: Tripadvisor
3. Pan Ahar Tandoori
Pan Ahar Tandoori in Blyth was rated 5 on January 31. Photo: Google
4. The Crazy Horse Saloon Bar & Grill
The Crazy Horse Saloon Bar & Grill at Felmoor Park, Felton, was rated 5 on February 6. Photo: supplied
