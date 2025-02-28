New food hygiene ratings issued including a 1 out of 5 for Alnwick takeaway

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Mister Ridley's Ice & Coffee Parlour in Blyth was rated 5 on February 6.

Pan Ahar Tandoori in Blyth was rated 5 on January 31.

The Crazy Horse Saloon Bar & Grill at Felmoor Park, Felton, was rated 5 on February 6.

