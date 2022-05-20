New food hygiene ratings issued for Northumberland golf club, pub and takeaways

Longhirst Golf Club at Longhirst, was inspected on May 11 and has received a five-star rating.

The same rating was also issued to the Tap and Spile pub in Manchester Street, Morpeth, which was checked on March 9.

The Brockwell Tandoori in Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, was inspected on February 2 and has received a five-star rating.

The ratings range from zero to five and must be publicly displayed.

And a four-star rating has been issued to Pisa Pizzeria at 20a Market Place, Bedlington, after being checked on November 25.

The ratings are as follows: 5 – hygiene standards are very good; 4 – hygiene standards are good; 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 – some improvement is necessary; 1 – major improvement is necessary; 0 – urgent improvement is required.