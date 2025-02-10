New food hygiene ratings issued for 56 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Northumberland

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 56 of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Carnaby's at C47 North Charlton To Brownieside, Brownieside, Northumberland; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Company B at North End, Longhoughton, Northumberland; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Oak's Hospitality Limited at Felton, Northumberland; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Clock Tower Cafe at Wallington, Northumberland; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Fratelli's at Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Jan's Kitchen at 13a Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Hutchison Catering Ltd at Woodhorn, Northumberland; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Stables Tea Rooms at Cragside, Northumberland; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Caffe Ginevra at Prudhoe Retail Park, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Weavers Cafe at Swordy Drive, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Northumbria Way, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Wellbeing Centre Cafe at Northumbria Way, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Once Brewed Cafe & Bunkhouse at Bardon Mill, Northumberland; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Refectory Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Citrus Catering at Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Doddington Dairy Milk Bar at 11 South Road, Wooler, Northumberland; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: The Keepers Lodge at Matfen, Northumberland; rated on January 8

• Rated 5: Repas 7 at 5-7 West Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Olive & Co at 5 Oldgate, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Tandoor Mahal at 17 Bridge Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Herbs Coffee Shop at Holywell, Northumberland; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Pleased to Meet You Morpeth at Bridge Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Well House Coffee Shop at 33 High Street, Belford, Northumberland; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Tea Cosy Tea Room & Summer Bistro at 23 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth, Northumberland; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Casa Rosso at 18-22 Front Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Ellington Juniors Football Club at Lynemouth Road, Ellington, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Il Piccolo at Corbridge at St Helens Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Paul Raes Kitchen at the Blue Bell at Hill Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Newbiggin Maritime Centre at Promenade, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: 1st Class Food at Green Lane, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Pilgrims Coffee House at Marygate, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Shaj Tandoori at 14-15 High Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Combined Mess - Junior at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Costa - Feeder at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Masseys at 26 Middle Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Officers Mess at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Nelsons (Swarland) Limited at The Avenue, Swarland, Northumberland; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Cafe 1897 at Hexham Road, Wark, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Gnocchi Gnights at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Kirkwhelpington Memorial Hall at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland; rated on January 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Coach Inn at Lesbury, Northumberland; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: The Rose & Thistle at Alwinton, Northumberland; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: White Swan at Main Road, Ovingham, Northumberland; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Marygate, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Black Bull Inn at Middle Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Joiners Arms at Town Close, Newton-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Newton-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: The Blake Arms at Station Road, Seghill, Northumberland; rated on November 13

Plus ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Luna's at Woodhorn Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: The Bagel Bar & at 5 Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Fortune Garden at 1 Front Street, Klondyke, Cramlington; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Kielder 2 Fish Bar at 93 Leander Avenue, Stakeford, Northumberland; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: Lazy Dayz Cafe at 15 Commercial Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Alemouth Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Sea Chef at 10 St Lukes Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 7

• Rated 5: Morpeth Grill & Pizza at 46 Bridge Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on September 12