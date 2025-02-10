New food hygiene ratings issued for 56 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Northumberland
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Carnaby's at C47 North Charlton To Brownieside, Brownieside, Northumberland; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Company B at North End, Longhoughton, Northumberland; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Oak's Hospitality Limited at Felton, Northumberland; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: Clock Tower Cafe at Wallington, Northumberland; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Fratelli's at Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Jan's Kitchen at 13a Bell Villas, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on February 4
• Rated 5: Hutchison Catering Ltd at Woodhorn, Northumberland; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Stables Tea Rooms at Cragside, Northumberland; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Caffe Ginevra at Prudhoe Retail Park, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Weavers Cafe at Swordy Drive, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Northumbria Way, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Wellbeing Centre Cafe at Northumbria Way, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Once Brewed Cafe & Bunkhouse at Bardon Mill, Northumberland; rated on January 28
• Rated 5: Refectory Cafe at Beaumont Street, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 28
• Rated 5: Citrus Catering at Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Doddington Dairy Milk Bar at 11 South Road, Wooler, Northumberland; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: The Keepers Lodge at Matfen, Northumberland; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: Repas 7 at 5-7 West Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 28
• Rated 5: Olive & Co at 5 Oldgate, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Tandoor Mahal at 17 Bridge Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Herbs Coffee Shop at Holywell, Northumberland; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Pleased to Meet You Morpeth at Bridge Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Well House Coffee Shop at 33 High Street, Belford, Northumberland; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Tea Cosy Tea Room & Summer Bistro at 23 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth, Northumberland; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Casa Rosso at 18-22 Front Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Ellington Juniors Football Club at Lynemouth Road, Ellington, Northumberland; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Il Piccolo at Corbridge at St Helens Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Paul Raes Kitchen at the Blue Bell at Hill Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Newbiggin Maritime Centre at Promenade, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 21
• Rated 5: 1st Class Food at Green Lane, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Pilgrims Coffee House at Marygate, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Shaj Tandoori at 14-15 High Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Combined Mess - Junior at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Costa - Feeder at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Masseys at 26 Middle Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Officers Mess at Boulmer, Northumberland; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Nelsons (Swarland) Limited at The Avenue, Swarland, Northumberland; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Cafe 1897 at Hexham Road, Wark, Northumberland; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Gnocchi Gnights at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Kirkwhelpington Memorial Hall at Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland; rated on January 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Coach Inn at Lesbury, Northumberland; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: The Rose & Thistle at Alwinton, Northumberland; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: White Swan at Main Road, Ovingham, Northumberland; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Marygate, Holy Island, Northumberland; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Black Bull Inn at Middle Street, Corbridge, Northumberland; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Joiners Arms at Town Close, Newton-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Ship Inn at Newton-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: The Blake Arms at Station Road, Seghill, Northumberland; rated on November 13
Plus ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Luna's at Woodhorn Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Bagel Bar & at 5 Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Fortune Garden at 1 Front Street, Klondyke, Cramlington; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Kielder 2 Fish Bar at 93 Leander Avenue, Stakeford, Northumberland; rated on January 21
• Rated 5: Lazy Dayz Cafe at 15 Commercial Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Alemouth Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Sea Chef at 10 St Lukes Road, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on January 7
• Rated 5: Morpeth Grill & Pizza at 46 Bridge Street, Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on September 12