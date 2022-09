The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa @Next Morpeth at Stanley Terrace, Morpeth – checked on September 15;

• Rated 5: Badger Lodge at Berwick-Upon-Tweed – checked on September 14;

Food hygiene ratings have been handed to 23 Northumberland establishments.

• Rated 5: Bunters at 10 Hallgate, Hexham – checked on September 14;

• Rated 5: The Garden Coffee House at 20 Hallgate – checked on September 14;

• Rated 5: Howick Hall Ltd at Howick - checked on September 12;

• Rated 5: KFC at 5b Blyth Valley Retail Park, Blyth – checked on September 12;

• Rated 5: The Potted Lobster at 1-3 Lucker Road, Bamburgh – checked on September 12;

• Rated 5: Hexham Fish Bar at 48 Priestpopple, Hexham – checked on September 7;

• Rated 5: Vercelli's at 36 Priestpopple, Hexham – checked on September 7.

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Front Street, Ellington, – inspected on September 14;

• Rated 5: Cramlington Working Mens Social Club at Village Square, Cramlington – inspected on September 13;

• Rated 5: The Angel of Corbridge at Main Street, Corbridge – inspected on September 13;

• Rated 5: The Four Ladies at 3 Church Street, Cramlington – inspected on September 13;

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Village Square, Cramlington – inspected on September 13;

• Rated 5: The Hermitage Inn at 23 Castle Street, Warkworth – inspected on September 12;

• Rated 5: Mr Ants at 22 Priestpopple, Hexham – inspected on September 7;

• Rated 5: Hadrian Hotel at Front Street, Wall – inspected on August 25.

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dukes Deli at 16 Dukes Court, Low Prudhoe, Prudhoe – checked on September 15;

• Rated 5: Cooks at Berwick-Upon-Tweed – checked on September 14;

• Rated 5: Seaside Treats at Berwick-Upon-Tweed – checked on September 14;

• Rated 5: An & R Balls Fish & Chips at 39 Front Street, Prudhoe – checked on September 6;

• Rated 5: Dhillons Fish Inn at 51 Front Street, Prudhoe – checked on September 6;