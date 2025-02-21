New food hygiene ratings given to restaurants and takeaways in Berwick, Bedlington and Warkworth

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2025, 17:01 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: The Sun Hotel at 6 Castle Terrace, Warkworth, Northumberland; rated on January 14

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Moby Dicks Fish Bar at 26 Glebe Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 3: Chinchilla Pizzeria at 84 Front Street East, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on January 14

• Rated 1: Q'Kurdi Express at 1 Golden Square, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 14

