New food hygiene ratings given to restaurants and takeaways in Berwick, Bedlington and Warkworth
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Sun Hotel at 6 Castle Terrace, Warkworth, Northumberland; rated on January 14
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Moby Dicks Fish Bar at 26 Glebe Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on January 14
• Rated 3: Chinchilla Pizzeria at 84 Front Street East, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on January 14
• Rated 1: Q'Kurdi Express at 1 Golden Square, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on January 14
