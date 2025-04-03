New food hygiene ratings awarded to 70 restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 70 of Northumberland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 35 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Courtyard Cafe / Stables Fryer at The Peth, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 31

Latest food hygiene ratings in Northumberland.

• Rated 5: Ashianna at 48 Front Street West, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: The Earl Grey Tea Rooms at Howick, Northumberland; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Wor Scran at South Newsham Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Brightside at 1 Esther Court, Wansbeck Business Park, Ashington; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: Heighley Gate Garden Centre at Morpeth, Northumberland; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: Luki's at 1 Stanley Terrace, Embleton, Northumberland; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: Blacksmiths Coffee Shop Ltd at 27-30 Milkhope Centre, Seaton Burn, Northumberland; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee/Travelines at Railway Street, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Panuccis at Smithy Square, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Starbucks at North Road, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: The Olive Tree at 10 Bowes Street, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: The Forge Cafe Ltd at Market Place, Allendale, Northumberland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: A Ship Ashore @ Coast & Castles Holiday Park at Boulmer Road, Longhoughton, Northumberland; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Hudson Catering Limited at Nelson Way, Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Deli Diner at Nelson Way, Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Al's Diner at 16a Moorland Way, Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Hudson Catering Ltd at Shotton Lane, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Lal Khazana at Deanmoor Road, Shilbottle, Northumberland; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Yan's Restaurant at 10 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: The Treehouse Restaurant & Potting Shed at Denwick Lane, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: Golden Dragon at Battle Hill, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Artisan Tea Room at 51 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Lowry's at the Chandlery at Quayside, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Badger Lodge at Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Fairways Cafe at Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Mogul Raj Tandoori at 15-17 Merton Road, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Thistle do Nicely at 8 Walkergate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Bistro en Glaze at Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Bay Leaf at Front Street, Klondyke, Cramlington; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Black Bull Bait Box at Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: La Bottega at 74 Druridge Drive, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Asmara at 1 Freehold Street, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 12

• Rated 4: Rena's Country Kitchen, Otterburn, Northumberland; rated on February 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 16 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Seahorse at 415 Plessey Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Red Lion Inn at 22 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth, Northumberland; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: The Wallaw at Union Street, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Maguires Bar at Ord House Caravan Park, East Ord, Northumberland; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: The Old Ship Hotel at 63 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea, Northumberland; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Willow Farm Pub Restaurant at Willow Court, Northumberland Business Park, Annitsford; rated on March 25

• Rated 5: Bedlington Terriers FC 2022 C.I.C at Park Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Crown Inn at Catton, Northumberland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Elks Head at Whitfield, Northumberland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: Brigs of Tweed at Magdalene Fields, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: The Coach & Horses at 32-34 Priestpopple, Hexham, Northumberland; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Pegswood & District Social Club at Pegswood Village, Pegswood; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Percy Arms at Brierley Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: The Diamond Inn at Main Street, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Masons Arms at Plessey Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 13

Takeaways

Plus 19 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bait Box Fish Bar at 4a Milburn Road, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Chinchilla Pizzeria at 133-135 Ashington Drive, Stakeford, Northumberland; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Panda Inn at 40 Glebe Road, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Tiger Oriental Takeaway at 96 Ariel Street, Ashington, Northumberland; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Big Bite Pizza Blyth at 19 Newcastle Road, Blyth, Northumberland; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: McKenzies at Coniston Road, Riverside Business Park, Blyth; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Pizza MR at 20a Market Place, Bedlington, Northumberland; rated on March 20

• Rated 5: The Harbour View Chippy at 1-3 Beresford Road, Seaton Sluice, Northumberland; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Hungry Hut at Bassington Lane, Cramlington, Northumberland; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: New Lotus House at 59 Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: B7 - Cramlington at Dewley, Hall Close Grange, Cramlington; rated on January 7

• Rated 4: Alnwick Flame at 15 Clayport Street, Alnwick, Northumberland; rated on January 20