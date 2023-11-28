News you can trust since 1854
New fish and chip takeaway and sister ice cream shop open on the coast in Tynemouth

A new fish and chip takeaway and an ice cream shop have opened on the North Tyneside coast.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
The two new shops, Oswin’s and Cones, opened on Monday, November 27 and are located near Tynemouth Longsands.

They adjoin The Tynemouth Castle Inn and are owned and operated by hospitality firm The Inn Collection Group, which also owns the recently renovated and reopened hotel.

Ice cream shop Cones offers 20 different flavours, including a Nutella flavour made to a recipe endorsed by the chocolate and hazelnut spread manufacturer Ferrero.

The staff of Cones and Oswin's outside the fish and chip shop. (Photo by The Inn Collection Group)The staff of Cones and Oswin's outside the fish and chip shop. (Photo by The Inn Collection Group)
The staff of Cones and Oswin's outside the fish and chip shop. (Photo by The Inn Collection Group)

The shop also has unlimited topping dispensers. A single scoop costs £3.25, and the shop also serves hot drinks and affogatos.

Oswin’s, named for an ancient Northumbrian king, will serve locally sourced cod and haddock as well as other traditional chippy dishes like battered sausages and haggis.

The chippy is attempting to stand out with its “secret recipe” Oswin’s Sauce and its Oswin’s Crispy Mix, which includes cod, king prawns, and squid.

Both places are open seven days a week, Cones from 10am to 6pm and Oswin’s from noon to 8pm.

