A new bar and restaurant has opened its doors to customers in Cramlington after a special event to mark its launch.

Coltello Lounge, which is run by hospitality firm Loungers, is now open in Manor Walks Shopping Centre following the event last week.

The venue is open from breakfast time through to dinner and drinks and is advertised as family friendly, as well as having separate children’s, gluten-free, and vegan menus.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, previously said: “We are delighted to be opening in Cramlington. Our lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”

Loungers, based in Bristol, already has over 200 venues, including the recently opened Martino Lounge in Morpeth.

