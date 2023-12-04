News you can trust since 1854
New family friendly restaurant and bar in Cramlington opened by national hospitality firm Loungers

A new bar and restaurant has opened its doors to customers in Cramlington after a special event to mark its launch.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:06 GMT

Coltello Lounge, which is run by hospitality firm Loungers, is now open in Manor Walks Shopping Centre following the event last week.

The venue is open from breakfast time through to dinner and drinks and is advertised as family friendly, as well as having separate children’s, gluten-free, and vegan menus.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, previously said: “We are delighted to be opening in Cramlington. Our lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations, and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.”

Loungers, based in Bristol, already has over 200 venues, including the recently opened Martino Lounge in Morpeth.

Coltello Lounge opened with a launch event last week.

The venue is located in Manor Walks Shopping Centre.

The interior of Coltello Lounge.

