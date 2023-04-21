News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
1 hour ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

New deli and eatery set to open in Amble

Gracy’s Deli and Eatery is set to open in Amble.

By Charlie Watson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Owners Lesley Ann Warne and Sarah Vaughan, who have both always wished of having a cafe, moved back to Northumberland after retirement.

The pair are keen to use the business to support local charities, which led to the decision that on Saturday, April 22, all drinks and snacks will be free, but a donation to the RNLI will be asked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cafe will be selling a selection of drinks, lunch options, a range of charcuterie and cheese boards and homemade cakes, which Lesley and Sarah are trying to make from local produce as much as possible.

Gracy's Deli and Eatery is set to open in Amble tomorrow.Gracy's Deli and Eatery is set to open in Amble tomorrow.
Gracy's Deli and Eatery is set to open in Amble tomorrow.
Most Popular

Lesley said: “We are really looking forward to tomorrow. We’ve always both wanted to have a cafe so we decided to open in Amble, it’s so nice to be beside the sea.

"We want to support the RNLI because our families volunteer for them and they risk their lives, it’s an amazing cause.”

Related topics:RNLINorthumberland