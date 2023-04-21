Owners Lesley Ann Warne and Sarah Vaughan, who have both always wished of having a cafe, moved back to Northumberland after retirement.

The pair are keen to use the business to support local charities, which led to the decision that on Saturday, April 22, all drinks and snacks will be free, but a donation to the RNLI will be asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe will be selling a selection of drinks, lunch options, a range of charcuterie and cheese boards and homemade cakes, which Lesley and Sarah are trying to make from local produce as much as possible.

Gracy's Deli and Eatery is set to open in Amble tomorrow.

Lesley said: “We are really looking forward to tomorrow. We’ve always both wanted to have a cafe so we decided to open in Amble, it’s so nice to be beside the sea.