Couple Chris and Becca Green, from Amble, have decided to upgrade Hummingbird, their pop up bar, to a cocktail bar in the centre of town.

Plans are underway for the drinks spot to open in February, on Coquet Street, which was once home to The Fat Mermaid.

Chris Green, who has been working in the cocktail industry for 15 years, said: “The goal was to always get a bar, it just happened a lot faster than we were expecting. The plan is going to be offering something more luxury than just the standard pub.

Chris and Becca Green are opening a cocktail bar in Amble.

"I think there’s people in Amble who want to go somewhere and have some really nice drinks that you cant get anywhere else.”

The bar will have a menu of 20 cocktails – five created by Chris, five signature cocktails that the couple have tried across the world and 10 cocktails that are more well known, but often never tried. The menu will change every 12 weeks to give people a chance to try new things.

Also on offer will be bottled beer, cider and cold sharing boards.

Chris has been hoping to open a bar for years, after he began working in the cocktail industry around 15 years ago.

Last year, he even created a cocktail book with 210 pages and 140 recipes, which will be available to buy in Hummingbird.

Chris added: “Everything will be a little bit different. That’s the goal, not to conform to what everyone else is doing.

"We don’t want to be competition for anyone else we want to be something that benefits the local area and we’ll be happy to recommend other places to people who are after draught beer or a big meal.