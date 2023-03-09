Vice City, located on North Seaton Road, was originally due to open in December, but due to delays with the building renovations, the owners had to set the opening date back.

The neon decorated and disco-themed venue will be open on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Weild, who owns the new bar alongside his brother Paul, said: “We are quite excited because we do not think there are any similar venues around there.

“The vibe should hopefully be totally different to what anyone is used to.”

The brothers already have one venue in Spennymoor and two in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our portfolio grows, hopefully we will pick up other venues around the area as well.”

Work to turn the top of the bar into an event space is still ongoing.