Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The café at Bamburgh Walled Garden has welcomed its first customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previously dilapidated site in the heart of the village has been transformed by Bamburgh Castle Estate.

Only the café is open for now while the finishing touches are added to the rest of the site, including the sensory garden, labyrinth and playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager Anne Rowley said: “We are so excited to share this brand new venture.

The cafe at Bamburgh Walled Garden.

"Bamburgh Walled Garden brings a comfy café and a homely feel to Bamburgh village. Everyone is welcome, and we are very proud to be opening the café today.

The Walled Garden will be a brilliant asset to the village!”

The attraction will be open all year round, creating 45 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 30 native trees have been planted around the site along with hundreds of plants and bulbs by garden designers Natasha and Alex McEwan.

It will also have Bamburgh’s first Changing Places Toilet which will be available for anyone to use, not just café customers.

The toilet has been part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.