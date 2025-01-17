New café opens at Bamburgh Walled Garden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The previously dilapidated site in the heart of the village has been transformed by Bamburgh Castle Estate.
Only the café is open for now while the finishing touches are added to the rest of the site, including the sensory garden, labyrinth and playground.
General manager Anne Rowley said: “We are so excited to share this brand new venture.
"Bamburgh Walled Garden brings a comfy café and a homely feel to Bamburgh village. Everyone is welcome, and we are very proud to be opening the café today.
The Walled Garden will be a brilliant asset to the village!”
The attraction will be open all year round, creating 45 new jobs.
Over 30 native trees have been planted around the site along with hundreds of plants and bulbs by garden designers Natasha and Alex McEwan.
It will also have Bamburgh’s first Changing Places Toilet which will be available for anyone to use, not just café customers.
The toilet has been part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.