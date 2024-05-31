Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new cafe and bistro on the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea promenade has had a busy opening week.

Cafe Needles Eye, at the west end of the promenade near the Milburn Park playground and its namesake rock formation, has had to install an additional coffee machine to keep up with demand that exceeded expectations.

The opening weekend was so busy that the cafe’s kitchen ran out of produce and had to improvise a specials board using the ingredients they had available to keep on serving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe, built from repurposed shipping containers, serves food, coffee, and alcoholic drinks and is open from breakfast through to dinner. It was officially opened on Friday, May 24 by former England cricketer Steve Harmison.

The venue opened over the bank holiday. (Photo by Cafe Needles Eye)

Wayne Rigg, who co-owns the cafe, said: “We were inundated with people, you could not get moved.

“We could not get enough coffee out, because that is the thing that takes time, so I have had to buy another coffee machine. It has been that busy.”

He added: “We have just been thrown in the deep end but we had to get open to try and get some money back from the build.

“The response of the public is just amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cafe Needles Eye boasts lovely views out to sea. (Photo by Cafe Needles Eye)

Following the bank holiday weekend, Cafe Needles Eye launched an online booking system, which collected nearly 400 bookings within the first 20 minutes.

Wayne said: “I knew it would be busy but when you are building it you forget that people are actually going to come in and how it is going to work.

“It has been a learning curve for everybody but it is probably the best way to do it.”

He added: “People have been watching the build since Christmas, since we moved the containers down there, so they have been watching it, they have been anticipating it opening, and obviously now they get to try the full development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the coming weeks Wayne’s paddle board rental business, Newbiggin Surf Co, will open adjacent to Cafe Needles Eye.

A sauna with views out to sea, linked to the cafe, is also due to open soon.

Wayne said: “It is unique because it is a proper sauna, like you would have in a leisure centre or something, but you have got the sea views.