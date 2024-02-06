Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans seek to redevelop the redundant public toilets at Ranch Car Park, beside the links between Blyth and Seaton Sluice, and open a new cafe to the public.

The proposal involves alterations to the 40-year-old existing toilet facilities but promises that toilets accessible to the general public will remain as part of the plans.

An information board signposting nearby remnants of Second World War anti-aircraft gun and radar site, Gloucester Lodge Battery, and cycle parking are also planned.

The toilets at Ranch Car Park near Seaton Sluice could be replaced by a cafe. (Photo by Google)

The cafe will be run by the owners of Coastline Fish and Chips and Ciccarelli Ice Cream in Blyth.

A statement submitted alongside the plans said: “The client is prepared to provide considerable investment into this facility which it is hoped will add to and enhance the area.

“Every effort has been made to ensure the ecological and visual impact will be minimal to the beautiful Northumbrian coastline.

It continued: “All work and materials will be visually sympathetic, harmonious to the immediate environment, and used to provide a contemporary building whilst minimising the impact to the area.

“The approach has been deliberately designed to complement the surrounding area and provide an attractive cafe and toilet facility for the general public and tourists, encouraging them to visit the battery and see the history of the locality.”