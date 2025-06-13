A new cafe, deli and nursery has launched near Craster, taking over from The Stable Yard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of May, the owner of The Stable Yard announced the venue’s closure after six successful years operating just outside the Northumberland coastal village.

However, as one businesswoman stepped down, another stepped up and now the site at Craster Tower has reopened as The Arch just in time for summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New owner, Ariana Varris comes with over a decade of experience, having managed The Blacksmiths Coffee Shop in Belsay for the past 10 years and working there for the past 15.

Ariana Verris at The Arch, Craster.

She explained: “It has always been a dream of mine to open my own place but I didn’t ever really think it would happen.

“The Stable Yard at Craster was a place my family would regularly visit and always found the place to be incredibly peaceful, friendly and the food and coffee was always delicious. When we found out the business was for sale, we jumped on it and it’s spiralled from there.”

She added "It’s still very early days so a lot of the same charm of the place is still there, we have however put our stamp on the place. My whole family helped with the set up of the business, helping with the painting, cleaning and gardening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under the new name The Arch, we hope to bring the local community their favourite coffee spot back and also give them maybe something new and fresh as well.”

The Arch opened its doors on May 10.

The Arch will continue to sell freshly baked scones, quiches, cakes and traybakes just as The Stable Yard did – but has also added a deli selection offering locally-sourced meats, cheeses, luxury pastas and crackers, as well as a gifts and homeware.

Ariana added: “We hope to provide our customers with a comfortable, welcoming, friendly environment to relax and enjoy some delicious food and a cup of good coffee, just yards away from the beautiful Craster harbour.

"Three days in and we’ve already been welcomed with open arms and the locals have been very complimentary and supportive. I can’t ask for much more.”