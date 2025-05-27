A new cafe has opened in Alnwick with plans for a drive-through and delivery services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe 472 opened on April 21 at Willowburn Industrial Estate, serving home cooked food and breakfasts, hot and cold drinks, locally-produced baked goods and more.

With a focus on supporting local suppliers, the name 472 references the old bus connecting both ends of Alnwick, as well as the Alnwick Town Football Club support group, which owner Mick Thorburn is a proud part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catering manager, Scott Doherty explained: “472 stands for locality. Where we can, we always use local suppliers and we use about five at the moment.

The team at Cafe 472, with catering manger Scott Doherty in the middle.

"We want to be different to any other cafe, we want to be serving good, honest, hearty food. We have lots of cafes but we don't really have anything on this side of the town.”

The business has created over 25 local jobs so far, and is still hiring as they prepare to expand with the introduction of a drive-through and delivery service.

Scott added: “I believe if staff are happy and they look forward to coming to work that shows in their customer service and what we offer here is second to none customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My staff have absolutely flourished in the time we have operated, What we have achieved in four weeks is absolutely fantastic. The response has been better than what I could have expected, hopefully we can keep generating business and generating local jobs.”

Cafe 472 is also offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options – even serving up a gluten free fish and chips. The cafe is open daily from 7am – 8pm.