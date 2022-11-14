The restaurant is based at is located at Unit 2C at Manor Walks and has created 30 new jobs.

And to celebrate its arrival in the town, it is giving away a thousand free Whoppers or plant-based Whoppers on Wednesday.

Burger King lovers will need to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat though, as it is being offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Cramlington's new Burger King restaurant.

And people also won’t be able to just walk into the restaurant and grab a free burger – they will need to download the Burger King app first and retrieve a code.

That code should then be presented at the till in return for a free Whopper or veggie version.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Cramlington love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

The app can be downloaded via https://burgerkinguk.app.link/cramlington-nro-free-whopper

Burger King was founded in 1954.

It includes a loyalty programme and all customers who register will automatically be awarded 200 points – enough to claim a cheeseburger or fries.

A Whopper is a flame-grilled beef patty, topped with tomatoes, fresh cut lettuce, mayo, pickles, a swirl of ketchup, and sliced onions on a soft sesame seed bun. It contains 670 calories/40g of fat.