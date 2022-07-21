Shipping containers that will form the rectangular floor plate of the Beadnell Bay facility were lowered into place by a crane last month.

It is now being fitted out with plans to open later this summer.

Michael Dawson, who also runs the Craster Arms in the village and the Black Swan in nearby Seahouses, is now awaiting temporary planning approval from Northumberland County Council.

The Landing at Beadnell.

"We’re hoping we’ll be in a position to open at some time in the course of the summer and we’re very excited about it.

"It’s just a fabulous location with a real prime spot next to Beadnell Bay where so many people come to visit.

"We think a beachside bar and grill will be very popular in that location.”

The facility will cater for 40 indoor customers and 20 outdoor patrons.

Planning permission for a café with rooftop terrace on the wider site - itself a scaled down version of a £1 million earlier plan - was approved last November.

However, that development has been put on hold due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about its viability.

Mr Dawson has come to an agreement with the landowner to operate The Landing for a four year period ahead of the permanent facility being developed in 2026.

"We’re very confident that the temporary permission will come through soon,” he revealed. “It’s being built on a site where two previous planning permissions have been granted so we’re not expecting any issues.”

Meanwhile, he revealed he has given up the lease for the Salt Water Cafe in the village centre.

"My 10-year lease was over and it’s going to be continued by a new operator,” he revealed. “There are some alterations being made and staff to be recruited but hopefully it will be up and running very soon.