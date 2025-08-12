A brand-new live music venue has opened its doors in Alnwick hoping to bring something fresh to the town’s nightlife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 9, The Birdcage opened its doors for the first time for a soft launch. Promising music, events, delicious food and bottomless brunch, the venue is a result of a £100k renovation of the old Post Office on Fenkle Street.

Owner, Wayne Johnson-Aguirre said: “The Birdcage brings a new concept to Alnwick providing something very different to the usual pub and bar scene.We want to change the landscape of the bar scene in Alnwick and provide a laid back space for people to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people will remember the Birdcage in the 70s and due to the fond memories that I've heard so much about, my mission was to reignite the name with a whole new modern concept - to be a dedicated live music venue offering food and drinks which complement the aesthetic."

The Birdcage, Alnwick.

Over the coming months, Wayne hopes to also make The Birdcage a function venue for special events such as wedding celebrations, birthdays and christenings.

The team also have a New Year’s Eve party planned with a live jazz band, magician and five-course dinner menu, complete with a bagpiper and champagne to see in the 2026.

Wayne added: “We really do have lots planned to make this venue a truly stand out location on the Alnwick bar scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the former group operations manager for hospitality group North Coast Collective, Wayne is also opening a boutique hotel in Alnwick in the former Sion Meeting House – a project which is currently facing delays due to a water connection issue.