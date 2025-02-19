New Alnwick coffee shop and brunch spot promising gluten free options officially opens to the public

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:14 BST
After five years of serving from a mobile van, Mean Bean Coffee Company have officially opened their first permanent shop in Alnwick.

Taking over the premises that previously occupied The Olive Branch Cafe on 10 Market Street, the cafe opened on Tuesday, February 18 serving freshly ground coffee and cakes – before their full menu launches next week.

Aiming to fill a gap in the market, owner, Shane Cameron who is coeliac himself, promises a modern menu with a variety of gluten-free options and even an alcohol license looking towards the summer months.

Shane swapped army service for hospitality after 10 years, setting up his mobile coffee business in Newcastle during the Covid-19 pandemic and taking off when shops were only allowed to operate outside.

Deciding to set up his first permanent shop, Shane spent six months looking around the North East before decided on this location.

The cafe will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 9am til 4pm.

