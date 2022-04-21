National Tea Day: 10 places to visit for a cuppa and cake across Northumberland

Not that we need an excuse for a good brew, but National Tea Day (Thursday, April 21) seems as good a time as any to enjoy a lovely cup of your favourite blend - be it English Breakfast, Earl Grey or herbal – and a cake or sweet treat of choice as the perfect accompaniment.

And since it’s the second week of the Easter school holidays for many, why not enjoy an afternoon jaunt to one of the county’s many wonderful cafes or tearooms?

With so many places to go, we turned to the Northumberland Gazette readers for their favourite places for that all-important cuppa and cake.

Here are some of your top recommendations. Click here to add your own to the post.

Company B, Longhoughton: Recommended by Josephine Greenley and Stewart Barrett.

The Drift Cafe, Cresswell: Recommended by Lily Ann Dawes and Stevie Bell.

Now how's THAT for some tea and cake? The Running Fox.

The Gingerbread Coffee House, Red Row: Recommended by Alison Dand, Elaine Haves and George Robertson.

The Lazy Cow, Beadnell: Recommended by Siobhan Younger, Mark Hall and Helen Bryson.

Origami Cafe, Alnwick: Recommended by Lily Ann Dawes, Julie Mcroberts and Tracy Ashburn.

One Coffee 1, Seahouses: Recommended by Tracey Scott, Helen Bryson and Samii Armstrong.

A beautiful tea service at The Rocking Horse Cafe and Gallery.

Rocking Horse Cafe & Gallery, Rock Midstead: Recommended by Jackie Bartlett, Lily Ann Dawes and Hazel Smith.

The Running Fox, various locations: Recommended by Annette Fisher, Darran Lambert, Michaela Perry, Andy Cochrane, Ken Mein and Angela Todd.

Strawberry Lounge, Alnwick: Recommended by Fiona Holden, Ruth Barling, Lynne Cairns and Maureen Cook.