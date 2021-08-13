National Prosecco Day: Seven sparkling cocktails to kick-start your weekend

If you’re looking to start the weekend in style with a sip of something sparkly, check out our round-up of the perfect cocktails to make to coincide with this excellent celebration day.

So polish up your flutes, start making a shopping list and get ready to taste-test some of these truly irresistable drinks.

National Prosecco Day this year falls on Friday, August 13.

Whether you like your cocktails bitter, fruity or seriously strong, there will be something here to take your fancy and spice up your Friday night in.

Happy weekend, everyone!

Amaretto Fizz

*400ml amaretto, 600ml orange juice, orange zest and two 75cl bottles of Prosecco

*Group serving; mix all of the ingredients in a jug

*Add a strip of orange zest to each glass and serve

Aperol Spritz

*100ml Aperol, ice cubes, 150ml Prosecco, soda water to top up

*Serves two; place a couple of ice cubes in each glass and add a 50ml serving of Aperol

*Divide the Prosecco between the two glases and top up with soda

Bellini

*500ml peach puree, one bottle of Prosecco

*Group serving; fill one-third of a champagne flute with the puree

*Top with Prosecco and serve

Buck’s Fizz/Mimosa

*100ml orange juice, 200ml Prosecco

*Serves two; divide the orange juice between two flutes

*Top with Prosecco and serve

Gin Fizz

*50ml gin of your choice, ice cubes, 25ml lemon juice, Prosecco and 20ml sugar syrup

*Serves one; add the gin, ice lemon juice and sugar syrup to a cocktail shaker and shake

*Strain into a chilled flute glass

*Top with Prosecco and serve

Kir Royale

*One tablespoon crème de cassis, a frozen blackberry or raspberry, Prosecco

*Serves one; put the crème de cassis into the bottom of a flute glass

*Top with Prosecco and garnish with the frozen berry

Sparkling Mojito

*Angostura bitters, ice cubes, juice of half a lime, five mint leaves, Prosecco, 25ml rum, one teaspoon sugar syrup

*Serves one; ’bruise’ the mint leaves in your hand and add to the glass with a dash of bitters, lime juice, rum and sugar syrup

*Stir gently, top with Prosecco and serve

