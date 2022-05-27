Trenchers, in the Spanish City, Whitley Bay.

Returning for its seventh year today (May 27), National Fish & Chip Day aims to raise awareness for everyone involved in the process of creating Britain’s favourite dish, from fish and chip shops, pub chains and restaurants to the fishermen and farmers who provide the sustainable and natural ingredients needed.

Following 40 years of traditional Fish & Chips at Trenchers of Whitby, winner of the UK’s Best Fish & Chip Restaurant for 2019 as part of the National Fish and Chip Awards, the institution was brought to the iconic Spanish City.

Trenchers, based in Whitley Bay’s iconic Spanish City, was named the Best Fish and Chip Restaurant in the UK as part of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020.

There is a popular evening set menu plus offers including Kids Eat Free and OAP Chippy Tea, Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6pm.

And as part of National Fish & Chip Day, their resident pianist will play on their grand piano from 6pm.

There is also a takeaway and Click & Collect service.

Chris Marsh, General Manager, said: “National Fish & Chip Day is a great way to shine a light on the nation’s favourite dish and everyone involved in creating it.

“Whether you’re planning on celebrating in our restaurant or at home, the only way to spend National Fish & Chip Day is by enjoying the UK’s No.1 Fish & Chips.”