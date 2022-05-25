Whether you want to dine in or eat them from the carton, drench them in salt and vinegar or splash on some curry sauce, a chippy lunch or tea on this year’s National Fish and Chip Day (Friday, May 27) is the perfect way to start the school holiday.

But, to ask an age-old question, where does the best fish and chips in Northumberland?

We are blessed with a great range of eateries across the county, and chip shops and cafes are no exception.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Fish and Chip Day is on Friday, May 27 for 2022.

With so many to choose from, we turned to the Northumberland Gazette readers to shout out some of the best places to go.

Here are some of the most popular choices, as shared on our Facebook page. Click here to add your own to the post.

Check out our list below and see if your favourite gets a mention – and keep your eyes peeled for somehwere new to try this weekend.

Whatever you’re ordering and however you’re eating them, we hope you enjoy yours!

Carlo's, Alnwick: Frances Kew said: “Carlo’s in Alnwick, the best.”

Castlegate Fish & Chip Restaurant, Berwick: Jean Harvey said: “Best bar none.”

Golden Chippy, Hadston: Elizabeth Gardinet said: “Hadston, lush.”

Harbour Fish Bar, Amble: Kate Jones said: “The Harbour fish and chip shop in Amble is the best.”

The Harbour View, Seaton Sluice: Tom Stewart said: “Harbour View for sure! Best fish & chips in the region.”

The John Dory, Belford: Bill Bennett said: “Our very own John Dory in Belford. You've tried the rest now taste the best.”

Lewis's Fish Restaurant, Seahouses: Sally Roberts said: “Lewis's Seahouses, and they do GF for my kids who are Coeliac.”

Moby Dicks Fish Bar, Bedlington: Recommended by Nicola Bain.

Quayside Chippy, Amble: Recommended by Pippa Evans.

Tea In The Paddock, Choppington: Victoria Dixon said: “Tea In The Paddock do amazing fish and chips.”

V Gormans Fish and Chips, Ashington: Ross Thompson said: “The best in Northumberland!”