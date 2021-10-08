National Curry Week: Where to go in Northumberland as Gazette readers share recommendations
It’s National Curry Week – so there’s no contest about what we’re having for a takeaway or meal out this weekend.
Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!
But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?
Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Northumberland Gazette Facebook page.
Ashianna, Bedlington
Recommended by Robbie Ewing.
Bay Leaf Lounge, Alnwick
Recommended by Andrew Duffy and Iris Greenhedge.
Bengal Spice Tandoori, Amble
Recommended by Lindsay-Jayne Porter.
Char Mausum, Stannington
Recommended by Jane Strachan.
Lal Khazana, Shilbottle
Recommended by Lindsay-Jayne Porter, Karen Harding, Sarah Latimer, Chris-Lisa Coutts, Tracie Darling, Joanne Collins, Angie Stephens, Erica Nisbet, Chloe Anderson, Sarah Welsh, Dani Marshall, Sharon Hunter,
Sarah Carruthers and Ted Armstrong.
The Magna Tandoori, Berwick
Recommended by David Roughead and Paul Clough.
Manzil, Morpeth
Recommended by Graeme Appleby and Robbie Ewing.
Morpeth Tandoori
Recommended by Steven Burt.
Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick
Recommended by John Parker.
Mya’s Spicery, Morpeth
Recommended by Chris Brown.
Sherkhan of Alnwick
Recommended by John Parker and Sarah Jayne Davies.
Taj Mahal, Amble
Recommended by Lindsay-Jayne Porter.