National Curry Week: Where to go in Northumberland as Gazette readers share recommendations

Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!

But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?

Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Northumberland Gazette Facebook page.

It's National Curry Week - and readers have been sharing their favourite places to go.

Click here to add your own to the post and enjoy your curry this weekend!

Ashianna, Bedlington

Recommended by Robbie Ewing.

Bay Leaf Lounge, Alnwick

Recommended by Andrew Duffy and Iris Greenhedge.

Bengal Spice Tandoori, Amble

Recommended by Lindsay-Jayne Porter.

Char Mausum, Stannington

Recommended by Jane Strachan.

Lal Khazana, Shilbottle

Recommended by Lindsay-Jayne Porter, Karen Harding, Sarah Latimer, Chris-Lisa Coutts, Tracie Darling, Joanne Collins, Angie Stephens, Erica Nisbet, Chloe Anderson, Sarah Welsh, Dani Marshall, Sharon Hunter,

Sarah Carruthers and Ted Armstrong.

The Magna Tandoori, Berwick

Recommended by David Roughead and Paul Clough.

Manzil, Morpeth

Recommended by Graeme Appleby and Robbie Ewing.

Morpeth Tandoori

Recommended by Steven Burt.

Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick

Recommended by John Parker.

Mya’s Spicery, Morpeth

Recommended by Chris Brown.

Sherkhan of Alnwick

Recommended by John Parker and Sarah Jayne Davies.

Taj Mahal, Amble

Recommended by Lindsay-Jayne Porter.

