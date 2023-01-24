The Courtyard Coffee Shop, located between Beadnell Hall and Beadnell Caravan Site, will be managed by mum and daughter duo, Ruth and Abi Hall.

Following some two years of planning the new business, the pair will be opening the doors on Thursday January 26, serving breakfast, lunch, hot drinks and homemade cakes.

Ruth said: “After planning for the last two years we are so pleased to be opening our family run coffee shop and welcoming everyone in.”

Mum and daughter, Ruth and Abi Hall, are excited to open the coffee shop.

The pair have decided to find their feet in their new venture by opening from 9am-3pm, but have plans to open for longer hours in the busier months when the village is buzzing with tourists.

The two-floor cafe, which has been converted from an old garage, has the capacity to seat hundreds of customers each day, and will be dog friendly for those visiting Northumberland with their four-legged friends.

Inspiration to open the cafe came when Abi began a baking business during the Covid-19 lockdown, selling cakes and tray bakes for birthdays, christenings and other occasions.

The coffee shop will be open from Thursday, January 26.

After building up such a positive reputation with local people, Abi is pleased to be taking her passion for baking from the kitchen at home, to the cafe serving customers each day throughout the year.

