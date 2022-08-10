M&S cuts a third off wine prices ahead of National Prosecco Day - Saturday August 13

With popular bottles starting from£6, wine lovers can find great deals in store and online until September 12 – so what better time to make room in the fridge.
The store sells 20 bottles of prosecco every minute.
Customers can also save up to £40 on all M&S drinks online from August 16 to 29, perfect for stocking up ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.
M&S is offering £10 off when you spend £75 on drinks on the M&S website, as well as £20 off £150 and £40 off £300 – PLUS free delivery on all drinks orders more than £100.
Most Popular
-
1
The 14 best beaches in Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers - and 6 stunners which didn't make it
-
2
Partnership working helps Alnwick to look its best this summer
-
3
16 Northumberland beer gardens to visit for a pint as county celebrates International Beer Day
-
4
These are the best places to live in Northumberland according to Zoopla
-
5
13 hidden gems across Northumberland from unspoilt sandy beaches to wild rugged countryside
Check out the offers here