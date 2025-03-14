Mother's Day spots: 9 of the best Google rated afternoon teas in Northumberland to treat mum

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
With Mother’s Day fast approaching, there isn’t a much better treat for all the hard work mums do than a delicious afternoon tea.

Show your appreciation and make sure you’re in the good books by securing your reservations early at one of the best afternoon tea spots in Northumberland – according to Google ratings – before they’re fully booked!

Luckily, Northumberland is filled with cozy tearooms and grant country hotels - all serving up their own tasty afternoon tea offerings.

1. Afternoon tea in Northumberland

With five locations across the county to choose from, The Running Fox is a perfect option. Renowned for their afternoon tea and delicious cakes, all venues average at 4.8 stars on Google with hundreds of reviews, located in Felton, Longframlington, Longhoughton, Powburn, and Kirkharle Courtyard.

2. The Running Fox

This small, traditional tea room located in a charming setting at Broomhouse Farmouse with 4.9 stars out of 92 reviews.

3. The Old Stables Tea Room (Alnwick)

Another traditional English tea room with 4.8 stars out of 215 reviews.

4. The Chantry Tea Tooms (Morpeth)

