Mother Mercy announces new cocktail bar in Heaton

Introducing Mother Mercy Heaton, the arrival of award-winning cocktails to Heaton’s Chillingham Road

Mother Mercy, recently named as one of the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2025, is expanding its cocktail bar portfolio with the launch of a new venue opening in January on Chillingham Road in Heaton.

Known for its expertly crafted cocktails and exceptional table-service hospitality, Mother Mercy’s latest venture - Mother Mercy Heaton, promises to bring its signature creativity to one of the North East’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.

Mother Mercy Heaton will offer an intimate cocktail experience, blending Mother Mercy’s signature style with neighbourhood charm, designed to complement Heaton’s dynamic community. Guests can expect a carefully curated cocktail menu featuring seasonal ingredients, innovative flavours, and a focus on exceptional quality. With around 40 covers, the new cocktail bar promises to be a welcoming destination.

Mother Mercy Heaton

As the latest addition to Mother Mercy’s growing portfolio, the new Heaton venue builds on the brand’s celebrated success, which began at its original basement Cloth Market bar in 2019. The brand has since opened three new venues at Fenwick Newcastle, Café Mercy on Grey Street, and most recently, the Mother Mercy Cocktail Cabin in Sunderland’s Sheepfolds Stables.

The new bar’s stunning interior will seamlessly blend Heaton’s vibrant local personality with Mother Mercy’s signature style, which has been designed in collaboration with the talented team at AND+ Studios. The design features playful pops of colour, bespoke furniture, and warm wooden tones, reflecting Heaton’s creative community while staying true to Mother Mercy’s understated elegance. AND+ Studios has worked closely with the Mother Mercy team to create a space that is both functional and welcoming, highlighting their commitment to designing spaces with heart and purpose.

Commenting on the opening, co-founder Neil Donachie said: "This is a really exciting new chapter for us at Mother Mercy. We’ve always loved creating spaces where people can connect over incredible cocktails, and Heaton feels like the perfect place to serve our cocktails, while staying true to the essence of Mother Mercy. We’re looking forward to becoming part of the Heaton community and sharing our creativity with the neighbourhood.”

Mother Mercy Heaton is set to open its doors on Chillingham Road at the end of January, bringing a new dimension to the North East’s thriving hospitality scene. The intimate venue will offer exceptional table-service cocktails and provide unparalleled customer experiences, staying true to the ethos that has made Mother Mercy one of the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2025.

Guests can look forward to an imaginative menu combining seasonal influences with timeless classics—a philosophy that has earned acclaim from prestigious publications such as The Times and The Guardian. Whether you are looking for casual catchups or to celebrate special occasions, Mother Mercy Heaton promises