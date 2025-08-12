Morrisons latest Every Pack Gives Back initiative for end of life charity Marie Curie
With Morrisons latest Every Pack Gives Back initiative, customers can help provide care to those with a terminal illness by simply making a purchase in-store or online.
Big or small, every product makes a different – whether it’s your morning cereal, a refreshing drink, or a feel good fashion find, every purchase gives back. Almost 275 products include a donation to Marie Curie with highlights including:
Oreo Golden – 90p (usually £1.50 – saving 40%). 5p donation to Marie Curie
Proper Corn Sweet and Salty Popcorn – £1.50 (usually £2.25 – saving 33%). 10p donation to Marie Curie
White Grapefruit – 45p. 5p donation to Marie Curie
Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Original Breakfast Cereal – £2.75 (usually £3.50 – saving £21%). 19p donation to Marie Curie
Fanta Lemon – £1.50 (usually £2.15 – saving 30%). 10p donation to Marie Curie