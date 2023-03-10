The three day family festival is planned to be bigger and better than previous years with more acts, bars and food vendors on board.

The field opposite Craik Park in Morpeth is expected to be full over the August bank holiday weekend as tents, caravans and motorhomes park up to join the event.

Lined up to perform across three stages are a variation of bands and tribute acts, including for Coldplay, Queen and The Killers.

Morpeth's Party in the Park has always been popular, but this year is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

And, if that wasn’t enough entertainment, talented street performers, such as fire eaters and jugglers will also be wandering the grounds to amaze ticket holders.

On top of the music, there will be more than 30 festival stalls selling clothing, jewellery and other accessories.

Also lined up this year is a licensed bar and Greek, Indian and fire dough pizza street food vendors.

A handful of the most popular show rides will also be at the Morpeth festival.

Andrew Holden, event manager, said: “We continue to keep growing every year, constantly wanting to improve.

"Last year we introduced luxury toilets and showers for everyone and it was a huge success.

"We want to strive to put on a family festival with quality facilities and top quality artists, whilst keeping everything, including drinks, to a very reasonable price.